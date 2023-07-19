Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Casa Systems by 232.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 93,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,642. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

