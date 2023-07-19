Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $46,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

