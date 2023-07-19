Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

