Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Stock Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $125.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.