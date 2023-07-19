Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.13 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,197,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

