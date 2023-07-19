Centric Wealth Management Acquires 744 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. 5,465,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.