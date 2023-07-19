Centric Wealth Management Has $379,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $554.34. The company had a trading volume of 430,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.53. The firm has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.