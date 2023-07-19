Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $18.96 million and $230,570.92 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.32134758 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $221,116.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

