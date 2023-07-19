Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Up 8.3%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $34.18. 109,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 146,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $525.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

