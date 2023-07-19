Chain (XCN) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.22 million and $1.80 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,151,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,312,551,545 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

