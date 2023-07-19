Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $528,255 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Chase by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chase by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of CCF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.50. 37,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.75. Chase has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

