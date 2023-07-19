China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.28

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years. China Yuchai International has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
NYSE CYD opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
