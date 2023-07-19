Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Churchill Capital Corp V Price Performance
NYSE CCV remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,614. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.6% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,431,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 495,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 77,918 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,654,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 528,306 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the period. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Capital Corp V
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.