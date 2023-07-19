Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp V Price Performance

NYSE CCV remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,614. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.6% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,431,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 495,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 77,918 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,654,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 528,306 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the period. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.