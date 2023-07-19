Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,305.30

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,305.30 ($17.07) and traded as low as GBX 1,300.80 ($17.01). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,332 ($17.42), with a volume of 7,461 shares.

Churchill China Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £154 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,944.44, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,305.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robin George Williams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £14,990 ($19,599.90). 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.