Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $173,638.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Up 1.4 %

CIEN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,622. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.