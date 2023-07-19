Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
Citizens Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Citizens Financial has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
About Citizens Financial
