Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Citizens Financial has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

