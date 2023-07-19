City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $439.29

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 439.29 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 406 ($5.31). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 407 ($5.32), with a volume of 17,532 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.25. The company has a market cap of £208.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,380.00 and a beta of 0.51.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

