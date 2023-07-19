Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLPR. Raymond James raised Clipper Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -84.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One William Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

