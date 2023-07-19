Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Clipper Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

CLPR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 1,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 23.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 31.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

