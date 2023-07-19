Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Clipper Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
CLPR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 1,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.21.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
