Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 44,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,523. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 375,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,259.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $44,970.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,259.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,135 shares of company stock valued at $303,270 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

