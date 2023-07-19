Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $5.16 during trading on Wednesday. 171,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,309. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,363.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,898.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,363.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,300 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

