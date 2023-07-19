Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 2,154,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,988,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.94 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 96.52% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

