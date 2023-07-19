Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300,484 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,424,122 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 482,122 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.52.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 374,921 shares of company stock worth $26,430,103. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

