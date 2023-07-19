Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

