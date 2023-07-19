Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,776,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $177.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

