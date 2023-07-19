Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 1,586 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 793.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

