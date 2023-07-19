Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $349.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $349.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

