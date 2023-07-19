Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 112,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

ELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

