Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 0.8 %

CODI opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $542.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

