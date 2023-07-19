Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.92. 379,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,183,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMP. Barclays dropped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

