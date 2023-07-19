ConocoPhillips’ (COP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.87 and a one year high of $138.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.