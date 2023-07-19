Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

NYSE STZ opened at $254.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.40. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

