Continuum Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,437.71 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $57,437.71 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

