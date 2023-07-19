Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Down 1.4%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 324,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 205,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Cora Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.96 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.88.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

