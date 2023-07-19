Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 768,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,690. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

