Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,925,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 46,186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,203.7 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

CTRYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 8,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.