Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,925,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 46,186,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,203.7 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
CTRYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 8,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
Country Garden Company Profile
