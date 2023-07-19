Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Leah F. Belsky Sells 1,500 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,075,896 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 740,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.