Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Leah F. Belsky Sells 1,500 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,075,896 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Coursera Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 740,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.75.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coursera
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.