Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.21

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.21 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 6969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,049.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

