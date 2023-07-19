Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2,692.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,206 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 521,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $379,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

