Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $147.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $140.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

