Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

