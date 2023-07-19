Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,525 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.