Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

