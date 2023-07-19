Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,442.32

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,442.32 ($18.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,420 ($18.57). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 1,510 ($19.74), with a volume of 402,056 shares traded.

Craneware Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,469.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,440.15. The stock has a market cap of £545.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8,105.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

