Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $46.27 million and $22.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003312 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

