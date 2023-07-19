Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $45.66 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $45.66 million and approximately $22.01 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 235,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

