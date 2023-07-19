Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 418,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

CRESY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 28.28%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Further Reading

