Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.12. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 16,500 shares.

Crown Point Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.60 million for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.