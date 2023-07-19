Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $278.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.49 and its 200-day moving average is $276.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.