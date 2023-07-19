Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.86 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

